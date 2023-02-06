JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A liquor store in Johnstown that closed a month ago has officially opened again.

The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at East Hills Plaza on Scalp Avenue closed on January 2 for renovations and reopened Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. to get back to normal operations.

Store hours will be Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The store phone number is 814-616-2372.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

As always, additional locations and hours can be found on Fine Wine & Good Spirits’ website by clicking here.