JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is accused of shooting and killing the woman that bailed him out of jail in February.

Johnstown police were called to a home on Wood Street Around 4:12 a.m. Saturday, July 8 for a domestic dispute. Police were able to separate 34-year-old Michael Lyles Jr. and the woman, Candice Mervin, and said they told Lyles to not return to the address.

The criminal complaint shows that Mervin called 911 not even 15 minutes later saying that Lyles was in the house again and there was a gun on the property that he hid earlier when police arrived.

According to the 911 recording, police said Mervin was heard arguing with Lyles before a gunshot was heard and Mervin went silent. Police said a child picked up the phone and told dispatch that “mommy’s boyfriend” had shot her.

Lyles was picked up by 5 a.m. that morning and taken into custody. According to the criminal complaint, Lyles was told Mervin was shot and killed and he allegedly treated the news like it was a joke.

According to court documents, Mervin is the name listed as posting Lyles’ bail in February on felony strangulation charges that Lyles was awaiting trial for.

Lyles is now facing criminal homicide charges as well as aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and related charges. His bail has been denied.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.