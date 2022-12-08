CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has been jailed on allegations that he was molesting girls for several years starting when they were at a young age.

Anthony Drummond, 38, faces felony charges following a year-long investigation that began once one of the girls came forward to investigators alleging Drummond had been molesting her since she was in third grade, according to court documents. A medical exam was performed on the child on Jan. 19, and detectives noted it yielded “positive findings of sexual abuse.”

Through the course of the investigation, police learned of another alleged victim. A second girl told detectives in March that Drummond would try to bribe her to touch him inappropriately in exchange for getting her things or by claiming it was game, according to the affidavit. She said this began when she was in second grade.

The girl further told detectives that Drummon would expose himself to her “about once a week,” police noted.

According to police, the girl told them she felt nervous but relieved at the same time that she came forward and is happy that someone is now believing them.

The first time police interviewed this girl, which was in February, she denied that Drummond had forced her to perform sexual acts on him, according to the criminal complaint. However, she told police she lied about it the first time because she was scared that she would get yelled at.

Drummond was arraigned on felony charges, including two counts each of indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of minors. He also faces two minor counts of indecent exposure.

He was lodged in Cambria County Prison Thursday, Dec. 8, after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.