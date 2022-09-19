CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is sitting in jail for allegedly raping a woman after showing up to her house, demanding money and suboxone.

John Anthony Balls, 49, faces a total of five felony rape-related charges stemming from an alleged assault in early September. The woman told Johnstown police that Balls showed up to her house and started pounding on her door and screaming her name, according to court documents. She added that Balls has asked her for food, water, etc. in the past and will continue to pound on the door until someone answers.

John Anthony Balls, 49, via Cambria County Prison

The woman then went on to tell police that she opened the door slightly to speak with Balls, noting that he looked angry and started yelling at her because he “believes she got him kicked out of his home,” police noted. He then asked the woman for money and suboxone and became “agitated and started getting rough.”

Balls made his way into the home and started heading upstairs, according to the affidavit. As the woman began yelling at Balls, she said he picked her up, went into the bedroom, and started going through her prescription medications. When he didn’t find suboxone, this is when Balls allegedly threw the woman on her bed and held a box cutter to her neck that was in his pocket, and raped her.

After he left, the woman called police to report the alleged assault.

Balls is in jail after failing to pay 10 percent of his $250,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.