SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Johnstown is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly trying to hook up with a girl he believed was 15 years old in Conemaugh Township.

Trey Shank, 26, was texting who he thought was a 15-year-old girl named Nikki about wanting to have sex with her and wanting her to send nude photos back in November 2022, according to charges filed. “Nikki” is actually a person who identified themselves as part of the “814 Pred Hunters” group.

This marks the 13th person we know of that is accused of trying to lure teens by the “predator hunting” group, according to our previous coverage.

Officers with the Conemaugh Township Police Department said they were given a booklet of printed text messages to/from Shank and “Nikki” when she told him that she was only 15. Shank’s response, according to the police report, was “I’m cool with it.”

In those printed text messages, police noted Shank requested nude photos from “Nikki” and sent her pictures/videos of himself to her.

Shank allegedly told police that he was aware that he was talking to who he believed was a 15-year-old girl. He also said that he “was being stupid and feels bad for what he did,” police noted.

He was arraigned Monday, Jan. 30, on felony counts of criminal attempt – statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation – statutory sexual assault, criminal attempt – unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility.

An unsecured bail was set at $50,000. Shank’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.