CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was jailed Thursday, Feb. 23, on allegations that he provided fentanyl to a woman in January, which led to her death.

Ricky Dean Mitchell Sr., 62, is accused of giving Deborah Gosnell a “line” of fentanyl at her apartment at Town House Towers on Jan. 3, according to charges filed by Johnstown police. Gosnell ended up going into cardiac arrest, and Mitchell called 911 after he found her unresponsive hours later.

When Johnstown police, the Johnstown Fire Department and 7th Ward EMS arrived, Gosnell was blue and cold to the touch. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office was subsequently called and pronounced her dead.

Mitchell passed out in a chair in the living room area of the apartment while first responders were there, according to police. Officers woke him up and noted he showed signs of impairment and was having a hard time answering questions. However, Mitchell allegedly denied being under the influence and refused to be evaluated by EMS.

Mitchell was searched, and police said they found a white unmarked stamp bag in his pocket. Mitchell was taken to the Public Safety Building for questioning. Once there, he struggled to maintain balance and stay awake. A secondary search on him turned up a second stamp bag along with two phones and a set of keys with a “tool” used to take narcotics, detectives noted.

Additional officers with Johnstown police as well as EMS had to be called because Mitchell passed out again, according to the criminal complaint. Narcan was issued and he became responsive again, though police noted he still denied using drugs.

Prior to the fatal overdose, Mitchell claimed he called Gosnell around 6 to 6:30 in the morning, and she told him she was having problems sleeping. So, he said he went to her apartment with a stamp bag of what was later determined to be fentanyl and gave her a “line.” Afterward, he went back to his apartment.

Mitchell alleged he tried making numerous calls to check on Gosnell, but she wasn’t answering her phone. So, at approximately 8:30 a.m., he went back to her apartment and found her unresponsive. This is when he called 911.

Police gathered surveillance video from the Johnstown Housing Authority to see if there were any other possible suspects that may have gone into her apartment. However, they noted that Mitchell was the only one.

Gosnell’s cause of death was ruled acute fentanyl poising from the fentanyl gin provided to her by Mitchell.

Mitchell faces numerous charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, recklessly endangering another person, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance.

He remains lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $250,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Musulin.