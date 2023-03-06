CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man was arrested after a three-hour standoff with police.

On Sunday, March 5 at 7:53 p.m., Johnstown police responded to the 700 block of Railroad Street after a report of shots fired.

The caller claimed her upstairs neighbor Andriese Ingram, 42, was hitting her door before firing two shots outside her residence, according to the police report. After this, the neighbor told police Ingram walked back into his residence.

A video provided to police from the neighbor’s phone showed Ingram outside earlier in the day “acting irate” and talking about how he was going to “smoke a big bag of crack cocaine,” according to the criminal complaint.

Officers also saw text messages between Ingram and the caller where he said he was going to come into the house through her basement steps, according to the criminal complaint.

Police found two .380 mm spent casings in the street, before contacting Ingram by phone, according to the police report.

According to police, Ingram said he was the “victim” and was not home, but after police spoke to 911 dispatchers, they were able to plot Ingrams phone at his home. A perimeter was set up around Ingram’s apartment.

Multiple attempts were made to have Ingram come out, but he wouldn’t according to police.

After a three-hour standoff, Ingram finally exited his apartment willingly and without incident, according to the police report. Officers then searched his apartment and found a handgun.

Ingram is currently in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $100,000 bail. He is facing felony charges of possessing a firearm, a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person and a summary charge of disorderly conduct.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21.