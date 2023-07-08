JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing homicide charges after an early morning incident, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.

Michael Lyles Jr, 34, is facing homicide and related charges after a Saturday morning incident on Wood Street in the City.

Lyles was taken into custody and placed in Cambria County prison. Neugebauer said there’s no danger to the public.

According to court documents, Lyles was awaiting a hearing for a domestic incident that happened in January. He was released on bail in that case.

Details are still limited, but officials said more information will be released at a later time.