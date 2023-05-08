CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing homicide by vehicle charges after police said he caused a three-car crash that killed a 20-year-old man.

Donald Burkett, 39, admitted to police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the high speed accident at the 1000 Block of Scalp Avenue in Richland Township, according to the criminal complaint.

Police were sent to Scalp Avenue on Tuesday, July 19 at 7:44 p.m. for a three-vehicle accident with injuries and entrapment. When officers arrived, an investigation was launched.

Several witnesses at the scene claimed Burkett was driving west on Scalp Avenue at high speed in his 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt when he hit a 2006 Hyundai Sonata that was pulling out from a Kentucky Fried Chicken at Gould Avenue.

According to court documents, the driver of the Sonata was attempting to go east on Scalp Avenue with another car sitting in the center turning lane waiting to turn into KFC. This is when Burkett allegedly began breaking hard and steering to the left to try to avoid the collision.

Police noted in the criminal complaint Burkett left 185 feet of pre-impact skid marks on the roadway before colliding with the Sonata and then rotating into the vehicle in the center lane.

The crash seriously injured the driver and her 20-year-old right-front-seat passenger Toby Shreffler who both became trapped in the vehicle. Both were rushed to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown where Shreffler died in the ICU the following day.

Burkett was also seriously injured in the crash but police said he cooperated with the investigation. Burkett claimed he was driving fast because he was upset. A state police crash reconstruction team found that Burkett was driving 98 mph five seconds prior to the crash.

Burkett was arraigned on Monday, May 8 and placed in the Clearfield County Prison where he’s being held on $300,000 bail. He’s charged with felony homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, DUI and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17.