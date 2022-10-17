JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in jail after police say he shot at bystanders after a DUI-related crash at Prospect Homes in Johnstown.

Police were sent to the area of Crouse Avenue and Gray Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:03 a.m. for a reported vehicle accident. While police were responding to the scene, a 911 call was made for a person who was shot following the crash.

Officers reportedly found a white Kia SUV that had crashed into a black Kia Forte in front of 336 Gray Avenue. Tequayla Wormsley who was seen standing near the two vehicles told police she was driving the white Kia when she said the “brakes went out.”

Wormsley also said her boyfriend Daekwon Coleman, 23, of Johnstown, was with her but didn’t know where he was. Wormsley was arrested for DUI, according to court documents.

Police then spoke to a man who said he was shot by Coleman in the back right shoulder. The man told police he stepped out of his apartment to see what was going on when Coleman fired a gun at another man. The bystander said Coleman missed and hit him instead. The man was reportedly taken to Conemaugh Hospital.

Officers went to Wormsley’s apartment on Gray Ave. where they spoke to a man and woman who claimed they didn’t know about the incidents. Coleman was then found in an upstairs bedroom and arrested, according to police.

When questioned about Coleman, the woman told police she was watching TV with the man when Coleman came into the apartment. She claimed Coleman gave a bag of bullets to the man and gave her a gun asking to hide both.

A bag of .22 caliber ammunition was then found on the man who told police he put Coleman’s gun by a fence outside of the back door of the apartment, according to court documents. A .22 caliber revolver was reportedly found near a chain link fence. Police noted the gun contained seven rounds and one fired casing.

Coleman was taken to the Johnstown Police Department where he was questioned about both incidents. He told police he started to walk back to Wormsley’s apartment after the crash when he said “4-5 individuals on a porch started talking s***.” He claimed he fired his gun once saying he “just wanted to scare them.”

Police noted Coleman was not allowed to possess a firearm after he plead guilty in 2016 to aggravated assault. He also plead guilty twice in 2017 for escape and for manufacturing a controlled substance.

Coleman was arraigned Saturday morning and placed in Cambria County Prison on $750,000 bail. He faces two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony prohibited possession of a firearm charge and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.