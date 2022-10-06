CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man died Thursday morning after falling into a creek Wednesday evening.

Howard G. Monench, 85 was walking around his property on Akers Street when he lost his footing, got caught in a mesh fence and fell into the creek. According to Cambria County Coroner, Jeff Lees, Monench died from blunt force trauma suffered from an 8-and-a-half foot fall.

The accident happened around 5:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Monenched died around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Lees has ruled the death accidental.