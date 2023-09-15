JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown resident is facing 12 felony charges relating to possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Thomas Russel, age 36, of Johnstown was arrested Wednesday after he was found to be in possession of and distributing a photo of a female victim, between ages 8 and 12, performing sex acts, according to the police report.

Thomas Russel, age 36, of Johnstown. Photo provided by Cambria County Prison.

The tip that led to this arrest was a tip generated by popular social media app, Snapchat, and sent to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Snapchat discovered the alleged child sexual abuse material, noting that it was uploaded, distributed and saved, according to the criminal complaint. Through the investigation, Snapchat identified the account from which the photo was being disseminated and traced it back to an IP address. The internet service provider for that address, Breezeline, identified the subscriber at that address as being Russel.

In a police interview, Russel allegedly admitted to being the owner of the Snapchat account. Police noted in the search of the residence, multiple devices were seized. Upon searching the devices, police found multiple files of child pornography. One of the photos depicted a female victim between the approximate ages of 6 and 8 years old.

Russel is currently at Cambria County Prison on $250 thousand bail.