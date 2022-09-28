CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A jury has found a Johnstown man guilty of all charges involving the stabbing death of a woman in 2021 over a refrigerator.

Joshua Gorgone, 26 was found guilty of all charges, including homicide, for the death of Denise Williams, 54, in April 2021 on Wednesday afternoon. Gorgone faces life without parole.

Gorgone killed Williams at his apartment along the 800 block of Old Scalp Avenue in Geistown Borough. She was discovered after a welfare check led police to Gorgone’s apartment. There, she was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

Williams went to the apartment to look at a refrigerator after seeing it on Facebook Marketplace. According to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, Williams was planning to buy the refrigerator as a gift for her boyfriend.

In an interview with the Cambria County Detective’s Office, Gorgone said he and Williams got into an argument over the price of the fridge, which was listed at $160. The argument escalated, according to Gorgone, and a physical altercation broke out. The fight resulted in Gorgone stabbing her in the chest several times with a knife from his kitchen.

Gorgone was charged with criminal homicide, two felony accounts of aggravated assault, theft, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.