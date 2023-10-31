JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man who was involved in a drug bust of more than 30 people was sentenced to prison.

Joseph Thornton, 33, was sentenced to a total of 42 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced.

Thornton was part of a drug bust in August 2021 that included 29 residents of Pennsylvania and two from out of state — California and Delaware.

Everyone involved was charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of a mixture containing heroin, five kilos or more of a mixture containing cocaine, 280 grams of crack cocaine, 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl, 50 grams of meth and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth from April 2019 to July 2021 in the Western part of Pennsylvania.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf

of the government.