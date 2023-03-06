CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars and faces over a dozen charges after police were called to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for an active assault.

Johnstown police were called to the hospital around 12:39 p.m. on March 5 for a report of a man that was actively assaulting the staff. Jason Houston, 39, was in one of the back rooms of the ER trying to punch and kick staff who were attempting to apply a four-point restraint system on him, according to the charges filed. He also managed to spit on the forehead of one of the nurses and a security guard.

When police arrived, Houston said to one of the officers, “What are you looking at f—— n—–,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. He allegedly continued to refer to the officer by the word “n—–” multiple times.

Investigators were told that while Houston was in the front room (Triage 3), he emptied his colostomy bag, which holds his human waste, onto the floor. He also lit a cigarette and began smoking it with other patients in the room.

A nurse explained to police that she didn’t think a full search was conducted on Houston because they found three needles, one flashlight, one pack of cigarettes and three lighters on him.

Houston was checked into the hospital by Jackson Township Police Department.

He was arraigned on one felony count of aggravated assault, four minor counts each of simple assault and disorderly conduct, one minor count of ethnic intimidation, and three summary counts of harassment.

Houston was lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $20,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place March 16.