CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was jailed Wednesday following alleged back-to-back crimes with a police chase, hard drugs, and an assault with a paintball gun.

Anthony Layne Binnachio, 20, of Johnstown, began his run-in with police on July 28, according to court documents. Johnstown police were told he shot a woman with a paintball gun multiple times. The woman alleged Binnachio shot her because he was trying to impress her friends who were watching.

Then, on Aug. 10, Binnachio led officers on a high-speed chase in a white KIA Optima from Oakhurst Homes to the Save-A-Lot parking lot in front of the Smoke Shop, according to police. Binnachio and two juveniles ran into the store in an attempt to hide from the cops.

When police entered the store, they reportedly saw Binnachio pass cash and a Louis Vitton bag to an employee who was working behind the desk. Meanwhile, one of the juveniles was pretending to play a skills machine toward the back of the store, and the other juvenile was pretending to play pool, police noted. All three were arrested.

Binnachio was able to break free and ran away from the officer while other units were on the way to assist.

Next to the skills machine, police said they found a black Nike bag that had a .40 caliber Taurus handgun with 14 rounds in a magazine and a loaded round in the chamber. The bag also had 27 full and two partial oxycodone pills, 4.2 grams of crystal meth and 4.46 grams of crystal meth with an unknown white powder. One of the juveniles reportedly had nine suboxone strips in his wallet, five oxycodone pills in a baggie in his pocket, and $70 in cash.

Binnachio’s Louis Vitton bag had approximately 18 grams of marijuana in three separate knotted baggies and $120 cash. Police also noted they found suspected cocaine, a grinder, an empty gun magazine and two cell phones in the vehicle Binnachio was driving.

The day after the high-speed chase, Aug. 11, police spotted Binnachio driving a red Ford SUV along Fairfield Avenue. The officer recognized Binnachio and pulled him over.

The SUV Binnachio was driving allegedly had a strong odor of marijuana, and police reportedly saw a smoked blunt roach in plain view. When Binnachio stepped out of the vehicle, police found 4.03 grams of weed in his left pocket and a baggie with 1.34 grams of suspected crack cocaine. Police alleged that Binnachio admitted he did not have a license and that he smokes crack.

Binnachio was arraigned on all three cases Wednesday, Aug. 24. He faces both felony and misdemeanor drug charges, resisting arrest, driving without a license, simple assault, and unlawful discharge of a paintball gun. He has a combined bail of 10 percent of $20,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.