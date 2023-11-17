SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man died in a single-vehicle accident in Somerset County that happened in early November.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Justin Robine, 35, was killed in an accident on Nov. 3 that happened near Clear Shade Drive in Paint Township. Police said they responded to the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with an ejection just after 4:30 a.m.

Robine was traveling west when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway for unknown reasons, according to the report. The vehicle then traveled across the eastbound lane and off the roadway. The vehicle then traveled over and embankment and through a dense wooded area for 180 feet.

The vehicle then hit a tree and Robine, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to Conemaugh Medical Center, but Robine succumbed to his injuries later that day.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset were assisted by the Windber Fire Department, Scalp Level Fire Department and Birks Towing at the scene of the accident.