JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics laws and now faces up to 40 years in prison with a potential $5,000,000 fine.

United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that 30-year-old Darren Alston conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack, a quantity of heroin, and a quantity of methamphetamine from April 2019 to July 2021.

Alston was part of a bust last year that saw 29 residents of Pennsylvania – as well as Delaware and one in California – all indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws.

According to Chung, Alston now faces a prison sentence of five to forty years and/or the mentioned $5,000,000 fine.

A judge has scheduled Alston’s sentencing for Feb. 9. 2023.