JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man pleaded guilty in federal court for conspiring to possess cocaine with intent to distribute.

United States Attorney Eric Olshan announced Tuesday Clinton Dudley, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of the indictment before Senior United States District Judge Kim Gibson. Dudley attempted to obtain a U.S. Postal Service parcel which was found to contain 622 grams of cocaine on Aug. 11, 2021, according to facts presented to the court.

Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for March 27, 2024. Dudley could face a total maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million, or both.

Under Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the sentence imposed is based on the seriousness of the offense and any prior criminal history. Assistant United States Attorney Arnold Bernard, Jr. is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The United States Postal Inspection Service and FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted an

investigation into Dudley which led to the prosecution.