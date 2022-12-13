CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty in a federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws.

United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that Damian Jeffers Sr., 52, pleaded guilty before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

Jeffers was found to have distributed less than 28 grams of a mixture that contained a cocaine base in the form commonly known as crack, in October of 2021, according to official documents.

Jeffers is set to be sentenced on April 18, 2023. Jeffers could face a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000, or both.

Assistant United State Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case and the Federal Bureau of Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Jeffers.