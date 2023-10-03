JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A former resident of Johnstown pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to charges of violating federal narcotics laws.

Perry King, age 47, of Johnstown, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Following an FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigation, in conjunction with Pennsylvania State Police, King was arrested in July 2021, along with 30 other defendants.

Investigators used at least three confidential informants during their investigation to reportedly make 60 different controlled buys between June 2019 and March 2021.

King pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more cocaine base, in the form commonly known as crack, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine from around April 2019 to July 2021.

Additionally, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distributing crack from on or about Oct. 31, 2019 and possession with intent to distribute 28 grams of crack from on or about Jan. 14, 2020.

King is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8, 2024. He is facing up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, or both.