CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man will be serving prison time after he was found guilty of selling fentanyl from 2019 through 2021.

Anthony Andrews, 41, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 5, by Senior U.S. District Judge Kim Gibson to 30 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon on behalf of the government.

According to information presented to the court, Andrews was selling a mixture that contained detectable amounts of fentanyl from around April 2019 to July 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung.

Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations for the investigation that led to the prosecution of Andrews.

Other participating agencies include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, Cambria Township Police Department, Indiana Borough Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, Upper Yoder Township Police Department, Richland Police Department, Ferndale Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies.

Furthermore, Chung said the prosecution was a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. The OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the U.S.