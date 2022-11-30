JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is being sentenced Thursday for sexually abusing multiple foster children in his care.

Ronald J. Oshensky, 43, will be sentenced for indecent assault for a person under 13, among other charges, after one of his foster children told police about years of sexual abuse, according to a release from United States Attorney, Cindy K. Chung.

Oshensky initially denied the allegations in October 2017 and no charges were filed for two years due to lack of evidence. After failing a polygraph test, Oshensky confessed to sexually abusing the foster child that came forward.

While those charges were pending against Oshensky, police said a former foster child, who is now an adult, returned to live with Oshensky and found a VHS videotape with the tape pulled out in Oshensky’s bedroom trash can.

A relative of Oshensky contacted Johnstown Police and provided them with the tape which depicted an adult man sexually assaulting a young boy according to the court documents. Police then conducted a search of Oshensky’s home looking for additional sexual abuse material (CSAM) and filed charges against him for filming a sex act involving a minor.

Shortly after the videotape was discovered, police, along with the help of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned that Oshensky had multiple boxes filled with VHS tapes in an area of the attic that was not initially searched by police.

After retrieving and reviewing the tapes, police determined one tape specifically had additional CSAM. Police said the tape included approximately 50 minutes of sexual abuse against seven different young boys while they were sleeping.

Following an investigation and looking at Children and Youth Service records, police learned Oshensky specifically cared for prepubescent boys. They also learned that Oshensky had given the boys doses of melatonin to get the children to fall asleep.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The United States Attorney’s office is seeking a 30-year (360 month) imprisonment of Oshensky followed by a lifetime term of supervised release.