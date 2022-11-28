CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Highlands Health Medical Clinic will be providing free flu shots to the public at their upcoming clinic.

The clinic is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. In addition to flu vaccinations, they will also be offering the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to CDC, “the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the flu is to get a flu vaccine every flu season.”

Other key reasons to get a flu vaccine include: it is associated with lower rates of some cardiac events, vaccinating pregnant women helps protect against flu illness and hospitalization and protects the baby for several months after birth, it can be life-saving in children and while some people who get vaccinated still get sick, flu vaccination has been shown to reduce the severity of illness.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The flu vaccine and the COVID vaccine can be given simultaneously.