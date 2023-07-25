JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother has turned herself in after being charged in the overdose death of her 5-year-old daughter in October 2022.

Volaura Askew, 27, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Askew allegedly exposed her daughter to fentanyl/heroin in the hours and days before the child was found dead in her Johnstown home Oct. 27, 2022.

An autopsy determined the girl died of a fentanyl overdose, Henry said.

Henry reported that Askew turned herself into authorities Tuesday afternoon, July 25 with an arraignment set for later in the day.

“This case involves a disturbing set of facts and the devastating loss of a 5-year-old child’s life, caused by the choices and actions of her own mother,” Attorney General Henry said. “I cannot emphasize enough the danger and deadly threat fentanyl poses to Pennsylvanians. No one — especially young children — is immune from its devastating consequences.”

Two others have also been charged in connection to the child’s death.

Albert Spicer and Elyse Young, both of Johnstown, are charged with drug-dealing offenses. Investigators said that Spicer was the supplier of the drugs and using Young’s home, where Askew was with her daughters, as a stash house after getting out of prison.

Askew and Young had both used fentanyl and heroin there while the child and her 6-year-old sister were in the home, according to the Attorney General

Young took Askew and her children back to their home and the 5-year-old was later found dead in her bedroom by her older sister, the release reads.

The charges are the result of presentments approved by the 49th Statewide Investigative Grand Jury, according to Henry.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees later determined the cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and ruled the death a homicide.

Coroner Lees said:

“This was a heart-wrenching case for our office. Anytime you are dealing with the death of a child, the emotional levels go up. There is no reason for this 5-year-old girl to be deceased. We pronounced this death on October 27, 2022, and what followed was a very extensive and comprehensive investigation by my office, law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office, and the Attorney General’s office. That work takes time, and I commend all the professionals involved with getting to the bottom of what happened to this child.”

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said:

“This case demonstrates that law enforcement and prosecutors at all levels take the health and protection of our youth very seriously. Children should never be exposed to illegal drugs, and when caregivers fail to insulate those in their care from dangerous substances, law enforcement will take all necessary and proper steps to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for the harm suffered.”

Johnstown Police Department Chief Richard Pritchard said:

“I want to commend the officers involved for their diligence in conducting a thorough investigation, and thank you to everyone who supported us. Special thanks to the Attorney General and her team.”

The Office of Attorney General was assisted in its investigation by the Johnstown Police Department, along with the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and the Cambria County Coroner’s Office.