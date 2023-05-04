JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A mother who was accused of abusing and killing her 14-month daughter pleaded no contest to two of her charges according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s office.

Veronica L. Lewis, 38 of Johnstown.

In May 2022, police charged Veronica, L. Lewis, 39, with multiple felonies, including criminal homicide and third-degree murder following an investigation into the death of 14-month-old Gianna Rice-Lewis.

On Tuesday, May 2, Veronica pleaded no contest to felony third-degree murder and contraband during a pre-trial hearing.

Gianna died in the ER from massive blood loss caused by blunt force trauma abuse, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in May 2022.

During their investigation, Johnstown police spoke with a witness who claimed that Veronica would complain about Gianna crying all day. The witness allegedly heard her yell to the toddler “Why you keep crying? All you do is f***ing cry,” police noted.

Veronica’s sentencing is scheduled for June 12.