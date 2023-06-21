JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown Police and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are searching for a man wanted in connection to a recent murder in Johnstown.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find Dirk Wendel Jones. Jones is the suspect in the June 10 homicide of Caleb Beppler outside of Liquid Currency, a bar on Second Avenue in the City.

Dirk Jones (Photo provided by Johnstown Police)

Jones allegedly fled the scene June 10 and was spotted on a doorbell camera from a local resident and could be heard talking to someone about “hiding,” court documents originally showed.

Investigators said that Jones is known to frequent the Coopersdale Community Homes as well as the City of Philadelphia.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jones, you’re asked to call Johnstown police at 814-472-2100. You can also send an anonymous tip by texting “JPD” to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send.