JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Air Force Brigadier General Benjamin Spencer returned to Bishop McCort High School Friday afternoon for the first time since he graduated in the late 1980s to share advice and wisdom with students.

Spencer shared how is childhood wasn’t much different than current students, and he wants them to take advantage of growing up in a great community.

“My message to them is they have all the tools they need once they graduate Bishop McCort High School,” Spencer said. “I learned things here, whether it’s Saint Patrick’s elementary school or Bishop McCort High School that proved to be incredibly useful to me once I left, once I went to college and once I went beyond. I didn’t necessarily realize it at the time.”

Spencer told students a good work ethic, facing challenges and surrounding yourself with good friends are the main keys to success.

He said to find a good, friendly competitor or rival, not to get yourself down about but to keep yourself in check and always find a way to improve, whether it’s getting better test scores or performing better on a sports team.

Spencer is serving his 29th year in the Air Force and started as an aircraft service officer. He’s the current Chief of the House Liaison division in D.C., a position he’s held for the past three years.