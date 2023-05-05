JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– Multiple Johnstown Police officers spent their Friday morning volunteering at the Laurel Highlands Veterans Memorial Park by the Hinckston Run Reservoir.

The Laurel Highlands Veterans Memorial Park was vandalized last weekend. The location suffered from broken benches, missing signage, destroyed plants, and stolen items. Laurel Highlands Historical Village Executive Director Ron Shawley said the vandalism cost around a thousand dollars in damages.

“They put graffiti on some of the signs, and it just wrong,” Shawley said “Why would you go out of your way to deface a memorial dedicated to veterans past, present, and future.”

The park was created in 2017 to help veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It holds the Armed Forces flags and veterans from different wars.

Shortly after the police took the report, they began discussions about coming out to the site and helping rebuild. Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad Miller said he’s grateful the department took the initiative to volunteer.

“I’m very thankful for Officer Reem taking the initiative on this,” Miller said. “Being a U.S. Army Veteran myself seems like nothing is sacred anymore.”

This past week, Shawley asked for donations from the community. The community was responsive as they received donations from Home Depot, Lowe’s, and B&F Supply. Additionally, a local physician donated funds to help with the benches.

Officer Joshua Shuster came out to volunteer on his day off. It’s important that the park is clean and remains a sacred space for the public and veterans.

“I’m just here to make it beautiful, make it another place for veterans to come and relax,” Shuster said. “Also, for the public to come and admire this scenery.”

Shawley said he was grateful the police officers came to help out. It tells him that they care about rebuilding the memorial and Johnstown.

Shawley said the park is on the Greenway Loop Trail, which highlights multiple historical sites. The memorial serves as a part of Johnstown’s history.

“They’re doing a great job. They’re doing a really good job,” Shawley said. “Them volunteering today tells me they are concerned with the memorial, and they’re concerned about Johnstown as a whole.”

“The officers are always there. I want the community to know how good of a department we have,” Miller said. “How great resources the officers are for the city of Johnstown and the surrounding area. I want to thank them for taking the lead and coming in on their own time to help.”

Both parties ask if anyone knows anything about the vandalism to contact Johnstown Police.