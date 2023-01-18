JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Two juveniles have been arrested following an investigation of shooting threats against the Greater Johnstown School District.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Johnstown Police Department, alongside Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio, announced the arrest of two juveniles. Dr. Arcurio also announced the district would reopen on Thursday, Jan. 19.

During the conference, police announced the district received two threats, one on Monday and another on Tuesday, but were able to find the juveniles who were making the threats.

Both police and Dr. Arcurio reiterated that threats like this are taken seriously. It also goes without saying that making threats like these can come with severe consequences from the school district and police.

“The consequences are far-reaching for these juveniles and this is something that very well may follow them into and throughout adulthood,” District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Officers were also questioned whether or not the juveniles were working together, however, they did not answer the question due to it being a juvenile case. Dr. Arcurio did say that one of the students was a cyber school student.