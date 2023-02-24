JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 65-year-old was violently assaulted, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees identified the victim as Lance Ross, owner of The Freight Station bar in Johnstown.

On Monday, Feb. 20, police responded to a call shortly before 11 a.m. that a 65-year-old man had fallen along 20 Matthews Street and needed medical treatment. Ross was taken to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown where he later die just after 10:30 p.m.

An autopsy, performed on Wednesday, Feb. 22, showed that Ross could not have died from falling and that his injuries were consistent with those of an assault, according to Lees.

Lees would not announce how many injuries Ross suffered, but called it a “violent assault.”

Neugebauer believes this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Police are investigating and have executed some warrants on Thursday and Friday.

They ask anyone with any information regarding the assault to contact the Johnstown Police Department on their TIP line which is TIP411. You can submit an anonymous tip or your information can be submitted with it.