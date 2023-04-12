JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Johnstown Police Department received a $200,000 state grant Wednesday to help purchase a van and equipment.

State Representative Frank Burns presented the check at the station. It is from the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development.

The department plans to purchase a 2023 multi-purpose van. Additionally, they’ll purchase new equipment for fingerprinting, map and crime scene analysis, and accident reconstruction.

The department said these additions would help them secure crime scenes more productive and faster. The hope is the equipment result in successful prosecutions and could deter crime.

The department believes this is an asset to the city and other municipalities. They plan to use this gear to help other departments with crime also.

The equipment is expected to come between eight months to a year.