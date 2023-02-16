JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Johnstown Police Department officially unveiled its new body cameras Thursday morning.

The cameras were funded by a $65,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development. This grant was initiated by 72nd District Representative Frank Burns, who conversated with the department about its needs.

The press conference featured a demonstration of the cameras and the back end of what the administration can see. The department received 19 cameras. Three cameras will be for the school resources officers, and the others will rotate sets.

Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard said these are Axon body cameras. The entire system was something Pritchard felt would help with the department’s mission of accountability and protection.

When an officer turns on their camera, they activate live streaming and GPS abilities. Additionally, the system allows someone to submit their video evidence to the police through Axon Citizen.

“We can invite a citizen or the entire public to submit videos to our evidence dot com storage system,” Pritchard said. “That will help us greatly solve crimes here in Johnstown and around the area.”

Another feature is upon the holsters of the guns and tasers. When an officer draws their weapon, it’ll automatically turn on the camera and cameras of other nearby officers.

Pritchard said these cameras increase public and officer safety. These videos will also help with accountability and provide evidence when prosecuting.

“The wearing of body cameras will improve our accountability to the public we serve,” Pritchard said. “It also helps us to record those documents and get the facts and be able to go back and look at them, put them into the report. It’ll help us to prosecute those cases a lot better. It’s a win-win.”

“It’s going to increase the safety of the officers and also the public by providing accountability for the officers. But also, those cameras come on automatically,” Burns said. “Once they come on, there’s no shutting them off cause it goes live to other cameras in the area. So you can see this is something that’s going to protect the officers as well as the public.”

Burns noted that more resources are in the works for the department. His main thing to note is protection is thereby the officers’ dedication and they’ll continue to help with resources. However, there is also a public need to provide information to solve crimes.

“One of the first people I sat down and talked with was the police chief here, and spoke with him about the needs,” Burns said. “Through that conversation, it leads us to this point where we actually have cameras. We’re going to continue that dialogue to get more resources to the officers here because they desperately need the assistance of the state and local government to be successful here.”

Pritchard said the cameras would be in full use by next week.