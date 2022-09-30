JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Johnstown Police Department officially received the grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development for new body cameras on Friday, Sept. 30.

Several community leaders, including the Johnstown PD, met a few months ago with 72nd District State Representatives Frank Burns to discuss the community and department’s needs. One of those needs included body cameras.

Burns recalled a grant from the DCED that would cover the body cameras. He knew that the police department would qualify for the funds, and it would help them with security.

“They told us about the need for body cameras and, of course, hiring more officers,” Burns said. “So what I did after that meeting was I went back to see what was available and what we could do to help. I identified a grant that would provide them with body cameras.”

The grant is worth $64,343 and would go towards buying sixteen body cameras. Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard said these cameras would rotate between the 12-hour shifts and be loaded into the databases.

He said that these body cameras would help police accountability regarding how they handle a scene. Then, they could potentially be forgiven because of the evidence that comes from the camera.

“These cameras would help us to view things in live time,” Pritchard said. “The camera has a 143-degree angle so that it is wider than what we view, but typically references the view of the officer as they’re handling the scene.”

These cameras will now put Johnstown in a similar stepping to other big police departments. The chief said this aligns with their goal of accountability in the community.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“These cameras are basically the norm throughout the policing industry,” Pritchard said. “We’re somewhat behind. This will help us to improve our accountability to the community that we serve, and in some cases exonerate officers.”