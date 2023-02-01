JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) in are getting a new upgraded vehicle following the deadly shooting on Jan. 23.

State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Wednesday that JPD will be receiving a $200,000 grant for them to purchase a mobile crime scene collection vehicle. Burns said this will help speed up arrested and prosecutions.

“When Johnstown is ranked the 10th-most dangerous city in Pennsylvania, with one in 81 residents experiencing a violent crime, it’s a clear sign that police need all the support we can give them,” Burns said. “They’ll now be able to work on the go, quickly collecting and analyzing the evidence needed to more swiftly apprehend and prosecute criminal suspects.”

Burns said getting this vehicle will be a “crucial” step in his longstanding commitment of making the streets of Johnstown safer.

Johnstown Police Department Captian Chad Miller was thankful that Burns was able to get the funding and make this change for the department.

“Thankfully, with the help of Representative Burns and his determination to lowering crime in the area and assisting us, he was able to help us secure funding for this project,” Capt. Chad Miller, Johnstown Police Department said.

Captain Miller said this is something they’ve been after for a while, and this will help detectives and officers process crime scenes faster and in a more effective way.