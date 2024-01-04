JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Johnstown are searching for a person they said is suspected of breaking several vehicle windows.

According to the Johnstown Police Department, the incidents took place in the West End of the city. They are asking for the public’s help to identify the person pictured below:

Image provided by the Johnstown Police Department.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the non-emergency number at (814) 472-2100. Anonymous tips can also be sent to the Johnstown Police Department on its tip411 by texting JPD to 847411, adding a space and then typing a message before hitting send.