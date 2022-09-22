JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The city of Johnstown has received millions in funding that was generated by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

At a meeting in City Hall on Thursday at 1 p.m., the City Council announced that the ARPA gave Johnstown about $30 million in funding that will go towards food, childcare and also community programs.

The council announced that $770,000 went towards food insecurity in Johnstown, $939,000 went to providing increased and affordable access to childcare, $100,000 was given for internet access and $1.9 million went towards projects in the community that were halted due to COVID-19.

City Manager Ethan Imhoff said that when the City Council had its meeting in March, they decided they wanted to immediately give the funds out so they would be spent quickly for the city.

“It was City Council’s intention from the start to get this money on the streets quickly in order to maximize the impacts of the funding and resulting projects,” Imhoff said. “Receiving thirty million dollars from the federal government is certainly a blessing, in that the opportunities created by the funding will be truly transformational.”

In March 2021, the $1.9 trillion ARPA was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden. $350 billion went towards emergency funding for governments across the country to help with the impacts that COVID-19 had on communities.

Imhoff added that acquiring the funds meant creating a new funding program, which was a challenge because the city decided to not hire ARPA funding consultants. However, that ended up saving the city more money.

” (And) By having staff administer the programs, the cost saving to the City is in the tens of thousands of dollars,” he said. “That’s additional money that can be sent directly to the people.”