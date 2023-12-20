CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown restaurant is offering a free Christmas meal to the community as a way to give back this holiday season.

Red’s Texas BBQ, located at 3116 Elton Road, will be hosting a free dinner on Christmas Day at 3 p.m. The dinner will be eat-in, and if anyone would like to take leftovers home with them they are asked to bring a type of container to do so.

Although Red’s cannot offer delivery for the meal, they do assure that everyone is welcome to come sit down and have a traditional family dinner.

The bar will also be open during the dinner, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase.

There is no RSVP necessary, however, Red’s is asking anyone interested in attending to either comment on their Facebook page or send them a direct message so they can get a general headcount for how much food they need.