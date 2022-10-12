JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Greater Johnstown School District will soon have a new opportunity for high school culinary students with the creation of a dual-enrollment program.

This program collaborates with the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College to allow them to receive college credit in high school. An opportunity will enable them to receive a degree sooner and enter the workforce.

Starting their freshmen year, they will take introductory culinary courses along with their gen eds. Afterward, they will continue to go through courses and get real experiences during their time.

“Some of their students will come to us and earn college credits while they’re in high school,” Pennsylvania Highlands Community College President Dr. Steve Nunez said. “Then, when they graduate from high school, not only will they get a high school diploma, but they’ll also get a certificate in culinary science. Then they are on their way to earning a two-year degree in culinary science.”

The students will interchange between the high school kitchen and the college’s new kitchen. The college kitchen is set to open in March. Nunez said this program would give students guidance they may be looking for and create a pathway to jobs.

The program plans to work with Johnstown businesses by having externships for students. Greater Johnstown Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said students would rotate through different restaurants, which could help decide which industry they enjoy.

Additionally, Arcurio said that these externships could have the students see the opportunities in Johnstown. That means knowing the market is there for sous chefs or other assistants would persuade them to stay.

“To become a culinary chef, sous chef, and work in that industry in Johnstown is a reality for our students,” Arcurio said. “So they can learn here and stay here and contribute to our local economy, which is starting to take off.”

When students graduate high school, they leave with a SafeServ certificate and almost halfway to their Associate’s degree. They both agreed that this program would fill the gap and help the Johnstown community.

Both officials commented how the Johnstown area is in high need of skilled culinary workers. Nunez said his school creates programs to benefit the local area and thinks this is the right opportunity. Arcurio added that this would be successful for business owners cause they have a pool of skilled workers.

“Johnstown is becoming well known for its restaurant business and its expansion in the restaurant business,” Nunez said. “What I hear is that they need more trained professionals. They need more chefs to step in and help businesses grow. This program is going to be the direct pipeline to those restaurants.”

“A successful business or entrepreneurial opportunity will be much more successful in a community with skilled labor is available, and we are providing that skilled labor by the development of this partnership,” Arcurio said.

Once their new kitchen is open, they will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Following that, students will use the facilities come the school year.