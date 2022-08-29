JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County school district is partnering with nearby agencies and programs to provide more counseling and mental health options for its students, particularly its younger ones.

Richland School District said it’s expanding and extending its counseling options as more students return to in-person learning this school year.

“Knowing how to deal with anxieties, we’re seeing an uptick in that as well,” Elementary School Counselor Jessica Pianetti said. “[Things like] how can they handle feeling pressure about a school assignment.”

The school is using federal and state funding to establish partnerships with local mental health agencies. They’re also working to decrease the number of students per counselor, which is about 350 on average in Pennsylvania.

The district said establishing a student-counselor bond in the student’s earlier years is a big factor.

“I want to reduce the stigma of a counselor,” Pianetti said. “I want them to see me as a friend, somebody they can come to if they have a problem.”

Pianetti is in charge of all kindergarten through sixth-grade students at Richland Elementary, which totals over 800 students. She and Elementary Assistant Principal Dr. Kelly Lashinsky said the additional partnerships and programs will allow for shorter wait times for students and more one-on-one interaction.

“We think that’s really important so that the student has that outlet,” Lashinsky said. “And so they don’t turn to somebody else that may not give them the advice that somebody is trained in mental health would be able to give that advice.”

Pianetti said emphasizing the confidentiality of students’ counseling assistance is essential, but she’s also trying to reduce the stigma and shame students may feel after seeking help. She’s working to be present in classrooms, in the lunchroom and at the playground with her younger students before they develop or understand the stigma.

“If they are having issues or concerns with wanting to come to me,” Pianetti said, “I have lots of different confidential ways that students can access my services without feeling like other students know what’s going on.”