CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown security company partnered with Axis Communications to debut their newest technology.

On Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Watkins Security and Axis Communications unveiled their “Axis Experience Vehicle” to the community. This vehicle provided a hands-on platform to explore the latest security innovations.

“We’re here to showcase the technologies that we create. We’ve worked in D.C. with the government, we work with schools and corrections facilities, we do it all. They call us Johnstown’s biggest secret,” Chris Watkins, the president and owner of Watkins Security, said.

Watkins Security is based in Johnstown and is a partner of Axis Communications. The company works with state-of-the-art systems, artificial intelligence and analytical technology in order to serve a wide range of clients.

Inside the Axis Experience Vehicle

During the event, attendees were able to:

Interact with AXIS Object Analytics

Uncover the precision of AXIS Perimeter Defender’s AI-driven human and vehicle classifications

Witness the innovative AXIS Radar-Video Fusion Camera in action

Explore AXIS License Plate Verifier’s capabilities in traffic and gate access control

Understand the functionalities of AXIS Speed Monitor and AXIS Camera Station

Prioritize privacy with AXIS Live Privacy Shield and redaction solutions

For more information on the technology used, visit the Watkins Security website.