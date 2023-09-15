JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 8th Annual Polacek Family Johnstown Slavic Festival is back and ready for two days of traditional food, fun and entertainment.

Starting Friday at 4 p.m., guests can partake in the festival at the Heritage Discovery Center at 201 6th Avenue where they will have a chance to eat authentic Slavic food and drinks from various vendors.

The event will also feature authentic Slavic music, crafts and speakers talking about traditional music from Ukraine, Genealogy Tips and Tricks, Rusyns and Religion and Slavic Beer.

The crafts will feature Ukrainian and Slavic gifts such as handmade jewelry with Czech glass jewelry, Nut rolls and other bakery items, religious and ethnic items, Kolaches, Czech and Slovak

ornaments, floral headbands and more.

The festival will end Friday at 10 p.m. and then resume Saturday, Sept. 16 at Noon. The festivities will conclude Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

A list of food vendors and musical groups can be found below:

Slavic Music Groups Slavic Food Vendors • Gerdan (led by

2022 Grammy Award Winner Andrei Pidkivka. He produced the

soundtrack to the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl”)

• Meraklije

• Gypsy

Stringz

• Jeff Dermes and the Happy Slovenes

• Jerry Grcecvich

Orchestra

• Pittsburgh Slovakians

• Sarena

• Jacob Czerak

• Jessica

Schulte

• Jerry Intihar

• Bronco Toter

• Jim Vizzini • Ace`s

• Babcia`s

Lunchbox

• Darlington Inn

• Fredo`s Deli

• Glencoe Gourmet

• Klosky`s Cuisine

• Life`s A Treat

• Old World Catering

• Phoenix

Tavern

• St. Clement`s Church

• St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox

Church

• Steel City Chimney Cakes

• William Penn Association

Johnstown has a rich Slavic history as thousands of immigrants came to the area beginning in the late 1800s to find employment. By 1920, 25 percent of Johnstown’s residents were of Slavic descent.

More information about the Polacek Family Johnstown Slavic Festival can be found on their website.