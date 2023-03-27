CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown special needs bus driver is accused of shoving a 6-year-old non-verbal autistic boy because he didn’t want him to ride the bus.

The alleged assault happened on Thursday, March 23, during dismissal at the Greater Johnstown Elementary School and was witnessed by two guidance counselors, according to charges filed by the Johnstown Police Department. The counselors told police that 73-year-old Christopher J. Ilg, of Johnstown, was refusing to let the autistic boy on the bus. When one of the counselors tried to escort the child back to his seat on the bus, the bus driver allegedly shoved him and caused him to fall backward.

The counselor claimed that had she not caught the child, he would have fallen off the bus onto the concrete curb/sidewalk.

Ilg had initially removed the boy from the bus because he claimed the student “got the other kids worked up,” police noted. After the counselors found the boy crying alone on the sidewalk, they told police they confronted the bus driver who responded by saying, “Unless he can tell me that he is going to listen and follow the rules, he can’t be on the bus.”

The counselors reminded Ilg that the student is autistic and non-verbal and was not being violent, according to the criminal complaint. Ilg was told that the boy needed to ride the bus to get home, though the counselors claimed he continued to be argumentative.

Ilg was also confronted by the assistant principal who told him the boy must ride the bus and there was no other option, investigators noted. However, he told police the bus driver would not agree, requiring him to be more assertive.

Police were told by McIlwain’s Bus Lines that Ilg was being fired from his position.

A summons was issued to Ilg on his two charges, simple assault and harassment. His preliminary hearing is set to take place May 1.