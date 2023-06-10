JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Johnstown and the suspect is on the run. In a separate incident, someone was stabbed at a club with unknown injuries.

Here’s what we know about both incidents.

SHOOTING

A shooting occurred Saturday morning around 3:38 a.m. at the Liquid Currency Bar, located at 313 2nd Avenue.

Johnstown Police Department confirmed that a 21-year-old male was shot and killed in the altercation. Details surrounding what caused the shooting are currently under investigation.

Police said the suspected shooter, who is a male, left the scene and is currently on the run.

One other person was injured and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with unknown injuries.

In addition to the Johnstown Police, police departments from, West Hills, Upper Yoder Richland, East Conemaugh, Stonycreek Township, Geistown, Conemaugh Township, Windber and Nanty Glo were all called to the scene. The Cambria County Coroner’s office was also called to the scene.

STABBING

Johnstown Police responded to a stabbing just after 4 a.m. Saturday at Minersville PNA, which according to the Facebook page is a nightclub located at 153 Benshoff Street

Johnstown Police responded and confirmed one person was stabbed and transported to Conemaugh Medical Center with unknown injuries. The suspect in the stabbing has been taken into custody.

