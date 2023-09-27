JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — First Lady Lori Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker joined more than 30 students from the Greater Johnstown Senior High School today for a STEM education event.

The event was hosted by Hiram G. Andrews Center’s (HGAC) Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI), L&I’s postsecondary trade and technical school that specializes in providing barrier-free education and job-readiness programs to people of all backgrounds and ability levels.

Through a partnership with the Carnegie Science Center’s BNY Mellon Mobile Fab Lab, the students used cutting-edge industry tools – such as 3D printers, lasers, vinyl cutters, and ShopBots – to design and manufacture a glider.

First Lady Lori Shapiro, left, and Labor and Industry Secretary Nancy Walker, right, talk with Hiram G. Andrews Center students (L-R) Jeremy Shutters, Hunter Neece and Nya Gandy inside the school on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Hiram G. Andrews Center student Lucas Geary works in the welding technology program on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

First Lady Lori Shapiro smiles with students from the Greater Johnstown Senior High School who were invited to a STEM education event hosted by the Hiram G. Andrews Center’s (HGAC) Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI), L&I’s postsecondary trade and technical school that specializes in providing barrier-free education and job-readiness programs to people of all backgrounds and ability levels, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Labor and Industry Secretary Nancy Walker, center, smiles with Hiram G. Andrews Center students Nya Gandy, left, and Hunter Neece, right, inside the school on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Each year, OVR’s Vocational Rehabilitation Program serves about 50,000 individuals with disabilities to help them pursue competitive integrated employment in their community. OVR also offers pre-employment transition services to about 17,000 students with disabilities to help them explore career opportunities. Pre-employment transition services become available to Pennsylvania students with disabilities starting at age 14.

“This collaboration between CTI and the Carnegie Science Center offers students a glimpse into STEM careers in industries that need their talents. Even better, hosting this event at CTI exposes students to a postsecondary campus built to meet their needs and set them on a path to success and independence,” Secretary Walker said.

“It was a pleasure joining Secretary Walker at today’s event. The partnerships formed by CTI, the Carnegie Science Center, the Department of Labor & Industry, and the Department of Education help expose young people to incredible opportunity and give them the skills they need to chart their own course,” First Lady Shapiro said. “Josh and I are proud that through L&I’s leadership, young people with disabilities are given the resources they need to succeed.”