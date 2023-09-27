JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — First Lady Lori Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker joined more than 30 students from the Greater Johnstown Senior High School today for a STEM education event.
The event was hosted by Hiram G. Andrews Center’s (HGAC) Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI), L&I’s postsecondary trade and technical school that specializes in providing barrier-free education and job-readiness programs to people of all backgrounds and ability levels.
Through a partnership with the Carnegie Science Center’s BNY Mellon Mobile Fab Lab, the students used cutting-edge industry tools – such as 3D printers, lasers, vinyl cutters, and ShopBots – to design and manufacture a glider.
Each year, OVR’s Vocational Rehabilitation Program serves about 50,000 individuals with disabilities to help them pursue competitive integrated employment in their community. OVR also offers pre-employment transition services to about 17,000 students with disabilities to help them explore career opportunities. Pre-employment transition services become available to Pennsylvania students with disabilities starting at age 14.
“This collaboration between CTI and the Carnegie Science Center offers students a glimpse into STEM careers in industries that need their talents. Even better, hosting this event at CTI exposes students to a postsecondary campus built to meet their needs and set them on a path to success and independence,” Secretary Walker said.
“It was a pleasure joining Secretary Walker at today’s event. The partnerships formed by CTI, the Carnegie Science Center, the Department of Labor & Industry, and the Department of Education help expose young people to incredible opportunity and give them the skills they need to chart their own course,” First Lady Shapiro said. “Josh and I are proud that through L&I’s leadership, young people with disabilities are given the resources they need to succeed.”