JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the NAACP and Christ-Centered Community Church, is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr celebration.

The concert will take place on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The orchestra is doing a concert celebrating his life and legacy at the historic State Theater on Main Street. While tickets are sold out, folks are encouraged to watch the program’s livestream.

President of the NAACP Johnstown Branch Alan Cashaw said this program would feature over 45 minutes of music played by the orchestra. That would include classical and modern music from African American artists. They’ll play songs from the movies Selma and Glory.

“This is going to be a rich program. We have our circumstance that we want to bring out,” Cashaw said. “Our theme speaker is going to talk about Dr. King, and all the remarks will relate to that.”

One of the orchestra’s missions is to diversify its programming and connect with Johnstown’s culture. The live streaming opportunity allows for all folks in Johnstown to connect through music.

Cashaw said by the end of the concert, folks should have a better understanding of what Dr. King fought for years. Additionally, folks should appreciate their rights and privileges because of his impact. That would include voting, getting an education, and getting a good-paying job.

The livestreaming begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, which can be found here.