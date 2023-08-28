CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has announced that single tickets will be available to purchase beginning Sept. 1 for its upcoming 95th season “Our Future.”

Led by Music Director James Blachly, the orchestra will present an audience experience that takes a journey through masterpieces spanning centuries and genres.

“As I enter my eighth year serving as Music Director, I am so proud to be part of this extraordinary community,” Blachy said. “For our historic 95th season, three words define our vision: Optimism. Excitement. Gratitude. Optimism defines this community and region. Excitement describes all that we have achieved together and lies ahead. And as we celebrate this banner year, we feel gratitude for so many things…but particularly for you, your love of music, and your commitment to this great orchestra.”

Opening night for season 95 is on Oct. 21 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center. Acclaimed pianist Peter Dugan will join the orchestra for a rendition of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Throughout the following months the orchestra will be putting on an array of multi-sensory experiences for the community with modern and historic music to be enjoyed.

For more information on tickets and the full list of shows, visit the Johnstown Symphony’s website.