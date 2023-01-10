Photo of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and Music Director James Blachly taken by Shawn Schmalz. (courtesy: Johnstown Symphony Orchestra)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) has been approved for a grant that will support their Martin Luther King. Jr. and Juneteenth celebration performances.

The $10,000 Challenge America grant award was approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The JSO said this money will help support their Martin Luther King Jr. concert on Sunday, Jan. 15, and their participation in the 2023 Juneteenth celebration in Johnstown’s Central Park.

Tickets to the Martin Luther King Jr. concert have sold out, though the event will be live streamed for free starting at 3 p.m. at the JSO’s website here

The NEA award supports the pair of concerts aimed at diversifying the JSO audience and deepening its collaborative relationship with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

“A grant from the NEA in support of our organization and community is monumental,” JSO Executive Director Erin Codey said. “We are proud to be recognized for the work out music director, James Blachly, and our Board of Trustees have been working toward for many years.”

Codey added that having their Martin Luther King Jr. concert recognized by the NEA is a dream come true.

“Expanding the diversity of our programming, outreach outside of our concert hall and serving the community through music is an integral aspect to the JSO’s mission and values in supporting our region.”

The JSO said Sunday’s Martin Luther King Jr. concert takes place at the State Theater in Johnstown and will celebrate the music of black composers and feature a keynote speaker.

Codey said they are sharing the livestream link with homebound and incarcerated populations in the region, as well. The JSO will also be having post-concert gatherings at Christ Centered Community Church to continue their engagement after the music stops.

As for the Juneteenth performance, it will be free and open to the public in Johnstown’s Central Park and will debut a new commission written specifically for the occassion, according to the JSO.

More information on the JSO can be found online at johnstownsymphony.org.