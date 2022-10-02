JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) will be returning to the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center for a Homecoming: Opera Returns performance

The Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 as they play Maurice Ravel’s Bolero. This will be the first concert for the JSO’s 94th season, which is homecoming themed.

Shawn Roth, a Johnstown Native and Richland High School graduate will be putting together the performances that include selections from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera.

“We are incredibly excited for Shawn Roth to be performing for our first concern of the Season 94: Homecoming,” Erin Codey, JSO Executive Director, said. This season is focused on celebrating and highlighting the amazing homegrown talent we have here in our region, and Shawn is a great example of this. You will leave this concert feeling energized and with a new love for Opera.”

In addition to Shawn, local soprano Nicole Khouzami will join for two duets.

To purchase tickets and get more information about the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, visit their website.