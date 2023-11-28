JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A festive event is back by popular demand this holiday season in Johnstown and musicians of all ages are invited to join.

The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) is encouraging musicians of all levels to join them on December 5 from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Galleria Mall in Johnstown for the fourth annual Community Carol Jam.

Singers and instrumentalists of all ages are invited to join the fun by bringing their instrument and a music stand to the first floor of the Galleria Mall outside of Boscov’s where sheet music and chairs will be provided.

Participants can sign up and download sheet music in advance by going to the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra website.

The Community Carol Jam began in 2019 and nearly fifty musicians came out to sing and play along. Members of Community Strings and the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra will also join in the event.

“I am thrilled our Community Jam is now in it’s fourth year,” Music Director James Blachly said, “It continues to grow each December and I hope our friends and neighbors will take this opportunity to come out and spend time making music with us. Anyone is encouraged to participate by playing a musical instrument or singing, however we also welcome community members that would like to listen and enjoy watching the performance!”

You can stay up to date with upcoming events through the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Facebook page.